Santa Claus parades in Windsor-Essex 2024

Santa Claus is coming to a town near you as he is scheduled to spread holiday cheer in several parades across Windsor-Essex.

CTV News Windsor has compiled a list of all the local parades where you can find Santa.

We will also be creating an interactive map and photo gallery of best Christmas light displays in the region. Please email us at ctvwindsorweb@bellmedia.ca to have your address and photos added to the map.

HOLIDAY PARADES AROUND THE REGION:

The parade will start at 5:00 pm, starting at Main Street East and Wigle Avenue and moving down Main Street East, then turning down Division Street South, ending at Lakeside Park. Bundle up, make some noise, and watch the displays as they go through town!

After that in Lakeside Park, the Fantasy of Lights opening ceremonies will start at 7:00 pm.

Stay safe and see you there! There are events running throughout the festival, from Nov.16 to Jan. 2.

6:00pm - 9:00pm

Town Centre Park (12021 McNorton St., Tecumseh)

The evening begins with the Santa Parade at 6:00pm, starting at Lacasse Park and ending at Town Hall. Please note that the parade route has been updated for 2024!

There will be complimentary warm refreshments available at Town Centre Park, first come first serve.

After the parade we will have lots of FREE family-friendly activities at Town Centre Park for you to enjoy! Activities include meet & greets with Santa and Mrs. Claus, interactive hockey games, petting zoo, horse and carriage rides, marshmallow roast, arts and crafts, glow golf, and more! The event wraps up at 9:00pm.

Donations of non-perishable food items, clothing, and unwrapped gifts will be collected for goodfellows.

The 16th Annual Amherstburg Santa Claus Parade Parade presented by The Town of Amherstburg. The Parade Kicks off at 6pm sharp.

Hear the commentary from the broadcast location at the corner of Richmond and Sandwich Street.

Family friendly activities in the Fan Zone

The 57th Annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade on Ouellette Avenue from Elliott Street to Riverside, and Riverside West to Caron Ave. Windsorites partook in the 54th annual Windsor Santa Claud Parade in Windsor, Ont. on Dec. 3, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

The Parade Kicks off at 6pm sharp. Hear the commentary from our broadcast location on the Parade Route.

Route: Ouellette Ave from Elliot to Riverside and Riverside West to Caron Ave.

The Annual BIA Santa Claus Parade presented by The ESSEX BIA

The Parade Kicks off at 6:30 pm sharp. Viewing locations along Talbot between Fairview and Maidstone Ave.