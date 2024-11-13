WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Traffic blitz leads to impaired driving arrest, 54 tickets

    Traffic enforcement in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Source: Windsor police) Traffic enforcement in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police have handed out 54 tickets and one impaired driving charge during a traffic blitz on Tuesday.

    Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit were on patrol across Windsor.

    The 54 enforcement actions were for red light violations, speeding, stunt driving, and other infractions. Officers also arrested one driver who failed a breathalyzer test.

