WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Pet and Wildlife Rescue to benefit from Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign

    Tim Hortons kicks off its first-ever holiday smile cookie campaign on Mon., Nov. 13, 2023. (CTV News/Molly Frommer) Tim Hortons kicks off its first-ever holiday smile cookie campaign on Mon., Nov. 13, 2023. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)
    Share

    Local charities will once again be benefiting from some festive cookies at Tim Hortons.

    The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign returns Nov. 18-24 with 100 per cent of proceeds donated to local charities and community groups.

    Pet and Wildlife Rescue has been selected as a charity recipient in Chatham-Kent. Proceeds from each cookie sold go towards helping the animals and shelter.

    “We’re grateful to be a part of the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign! Every cookie sold in our local community helps us in our mission to care for the animals,” says Myriam Armstrong, director at Pet and Wildlife Rescue.

    The Windsor recipient has not yet been announced for 2024. Area food banks were the recipients las year.

    The holiday cookie is a white chocolate sugar cookie infused with red and green sprinkles and hand-decorated with a white icing smile face.

    Last year, Tims guests helped raise $9.8 million through the inaugural Holiday Smile Cookie campaign.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News