Pet and Wildlife Rescue to benefit from Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign

Local charities will once again be benefiting from some festive cookies at Tim Hortons.

The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign returns Nov. 18-24 with 100 per cent of proceeds donated to local charities and community groups.

Pet and Wildlife Rescue has been selected as a charity recipient in Chatham-Kent. Proceeds from each cookie sold go towards helping the animals and shelter.

“We’re grateful to be a part of the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign! Every cookie sold in our local community helps us in our mission to care for the animals,” says Myriam Armstrong, director at Pet and Wildlife Rescue.

The Windsor recipient has not yet been announced for 2024. Area food banks were the recipients las year.

The holiday cookie is a white chocolate sugar cookie infused with red and green sprinkles and hand-decorated with a white icing smile face.

Last year, Tims guests helped raise $9.8 million through the inaugural Holiday Smile Cookie campaign.