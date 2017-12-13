

CTV Windsor





The only taxi company in LaSalle will cease operations at the end of the week.

Town council has decided not to renew the business license for LaSalle Taxi.

Mayor Ken Antaya says the reason behind the decision was due to a number of complaints and safety concerns, and had nothing to do with money.

Antaya tells CTV News the municipality received complaints from customers claiming dirty conditions inside and outside the taxi's, late pick-ups and even no-shows. He adds they also heard some drivers were using cell phones without a hands-free device.

LaSalle Taxi owner Sam Nizzer denies the complaints, but the Mayor says the safety and liability issue was too big to ignore.

“We're not here to put people out of business,” says Antaya. “We're here to make sure that the service is a consistent one to our community and one that is safe, and that's our responsibility.”

Antaya adds the business owner also has a responsibility.

“Their responsibility is to sustain their service and make sure that it is viable so that they can continue,” notes Antaya. “Unfortunately in this case, that didn't happen."

Nizzer declined an on-camera interview but did tell CTV Windsor that he is okay with Council’s decision.

Nizzer claims that he was considering retirement.

Lasalle Taxi currently has five taxi cab plates and 17 licensed drivers. They will remain on the road until 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Antaya says the town will now accept taxi service from any cab company that is licensed in the area. So any resident in Lasalle will be able to call any taxi business for a ride.