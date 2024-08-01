WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle’s Kylie Masse to compete for gold

    Kylie Masse during the women's 200-metre Backstroke semi-final on Aug. 1, 2024 at the Paris Olympics. (Source: Canadian Press Olympics Stills) Kylie Masse during the women's 200-metre Backstroke semi-final on Aug. 1, 2024 at the Paris Olympics. (Source: Canadian Press Olympics Stills)
    Share

    LaSalle’s Kylie Masse has another chance to go for gold after qualifying in Thursday afternoon’s 200-metre Backstroke semi-final.

    Masse took second place in her heat with a time of 2:07.92.

    Out of all semi-final swimmers, Masse placed fifth, following behind Phoebe Bacon of the U.S. (2:07.32), Kaylee McKeown of Australia (2:07.57), Honey Osrin of Great Britain (2:07.84), and Peng Xuwei of China (2:07.86).

    Masse goes for gold Friday afternoon at 2:36 p.m. EST.

