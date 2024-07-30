WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle’s Kylie Masse just misses Paris podium

    Kylie Masse, of Canada, competes during a heat in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Kylie Masse, of Canada, competes during a heat in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    Share

    LaSalle-born swimmer, Kylie Masse, finished fourth in the Women's 100-metre Backstroke on Tuesday.

    The 28-year-old clocked a time of 58.29 seconds -- just behind Americans Katharine Berkoff (Bronze, 57.98 seconds) and Regan Smith (Silver, 57.66 seconds).

    Australia’s Kaylee McKeown won gold, finishing the race in 57.33 seconds.

    Masse will compete again on Thursday in the Women's 200-metre Backstroke heats. That competition is scheduled for 5:04 a.m. EST.

