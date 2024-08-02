LaSalle’s Kylie Masse bringing home a bronze medal

LaSalle’s very own Kylie Masse is bringing some fresh hardware home from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Friday afternoon, Masse competed in the 200-metre Women’s Backstroke final, swimming her way to a bronze medal.

LaSalle's Kylie Masse launches herself into a bronze medal finish in the Women's 200-metre Backstroke Final in Paris at the 2024 Olympics. (Source: Canadian Press Olympics Stills)

Her final time was 2:05.57. She beat Phoebe Bacon of the U.S., who placed fourth, by just 0.04 seconds.

Gold and an Olympic record went to Kaylee McKeown of Australia with a time of 2:03.73.

Regan Smith of the U.S. took second with a time of 2:04.26.

Kylie Masse smiles following her win. (Source: Canadian Press Olympics Stills)