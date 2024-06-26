LaSalle native traded from Detroit Red Wings

LaSalle native Andrew Gibson is moving further away from home as he was traded from the Detroit Red Wings.

AM800 reports the Red Wings acquired forward Jesse Kiiskinen, along with a second-round pick at this year’s draft, from the Nashville Predators for Gibson, a defensive prospect.

Gibson was picked in the second round by Detroit in 2023. He signed a three-year, entry level contract with the team in April.

He had 12 goals and 44 points this year in 68 games with the Ontario Hockey League’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.