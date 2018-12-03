

Windsor police have released the name of a 33-year-old LaSalle woman who has been charged with attempted murder.

Officers attended a restaurant located in the 7700 block of Tecumseh Road East for a report of an assault on Saturday around 2:40 p.m.

Officers met with a 33-year-old woman, who advised that she had been assaulted by a 16-year-old male. The complainant reported that she and the teen were known to one another.

The woman advised that she confronted him while inside the restaurant as she believed he had stolen some of her property.

The 16-year-old had left the restaurant prior to police arrival.

Police say the woman declined to provide a statement for officers to investigate the incident, and left the scene driving a red Dodge Nitro.

At about 3 p.m. patrol officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the 7700 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Upon arrival officers observed a 16-year-old pinned up against a building by a red Dodge Nitro.

Officers recognized the vehicle and the woman on scene as being from the earlier call for service.

Emergency personnel attended the scene and transported the teen to hospital with life-threatening injuries. CTV Windsor confirms the young man remains in critical condition in hospital.

Officers spoke with witnesses on scene. Police say they determined that the 16-year-old victim had been purposely struck by the involved vehicle.

The woman was placed under arrest at the scene without incident.

Maria Chouinard, 33, from LaSalle, is charged with one count of attempt murder.

CTV News has learned the woman is the mother of the victim, but police will not comment on their relationship.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Branch are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.