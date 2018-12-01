

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have now laid an attempted murder charge after a young man was pinned against a residence by an SUV.

It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 7700 block of Hawthorne Drive near Lauzon Parkway.

Neighbours tell CTV Windsor it was an ugly scene that they can't believe happened. They described a woman who is alleged to have run down a young man in an SUV.

According to witnesses, the driver jumped the curb and drove past a playground in the courtyard of the housing complex and crashed into a home, pinning the young man against the building.

Witnesses tell CTV News the driver of the vehicle was a woman and the victim was her teenage son, however police would not confirm those details.

“It was a tragedy, especially when we heard it was a mother that had hit her son. It's definitely a tragedy," said neighbour Debbie Rivait.

Another resident in the area, Bashir Osman, said the scene was chaotic.

“We came outside. A lady was screaming saying, 'Help me, help me. I hit somebody,' and stuff like that," said Osman, who was one of the first people on scene. "We tried to push the car out but it was too heavy. It was stuck with the mud and stuff like that. We tried our best but we couldn't do nothing."

Osman said it was panic for the people on hand.

"Some of them were crying; some of them were trying to help - trying to push the car. The lady was screaming hysterically."

Windsor police confirm the driver of the SUV is now facing a charge of attempted murder.

The young man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was towed away from the scene around noon on Sunday.

The Major Crimes Branch as well as the Forensic and Traffic Reconstruction Units are investigating.