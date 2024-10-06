Lancers lose for first time on gridiron this season

The Windsor Lancers dropped their first OUA football game of the season 45-40 Saturday in Guelph.

The fifth-ranked team in USPORTS had been perfect on the season but couldn’t get by the 10th ranked Gryphons on their Seniors Day.

The Lancers trailed 29-7 in the second quarter but fought back to within eight points in the third quarter.

They could never get within one score until a minute left in the fourth quarter, but could not complete the comeback.

Windsor Quarterback Nick Dimovski passed and rushed for a touchdown while going 12-15 for 140 yards through the air and rushed for 43 yards.

The Lancers now return home for a marquee matchup against the Laurier Golden Hawks on a short week, with a Friday night game at Alumni Stadium.