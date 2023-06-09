Lakewood Park north boardwalk closed after vandalism

The Town of Tecumseh says the boardwalk feature at Lakewood Park north is closed after a recent act of vandalism.

The public is asked to respect safety fencing and refrain from accessing the boardwalk until it is re-opened to the public.

The Optimist Club fishing derby scheduled for Saturday, June 10, has been postponed as a result. A new date will be released once the boardwalk repairs are complete.

“The Town of Tecumseh has zero tolerance for acts of vandalism on its parks and facilities,” said a social media post from the town.

Anyone with information on acts of vandalism should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers at www.CrimeStoppers.ca or 1-800-222-8477.