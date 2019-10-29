Lakeside Plastics employees head back to work
The exterior of Lakeside Plastics Ltd. in Oldcastle, Ont. (Courtesy LakesidePlastics.com)
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Last Updated Tuesday, October 29, 2019 1:55PM EDT
OLDCASTLE, Ont. - Everything is getting back to normal for an Oldcastle company following the 40-day strike at General Motors.
All employees are now back to work at Lakeside Plastics.
Employees were ramping up to return to full production Tuesday.
Lakeside is the biggest local supplier for GM, according to Unifor Local 195 president Emile Nabbout.