The strike by more than 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers in the U.S. is already being felt in Windsor-Essex.

Unifor Local 444 reports about 80 workers at Martin Transportation Systems (MTS) of Canada have been laid off.

Union president Dave Cassidy tells CTV News there could be more layoffs at the plant on Central Avenue in Windsor.

"It's going to be directly affected because a lot of their work is with General Motors," says Cassidy.

More than 50 GM factories and parts warehouses in the U.S. fell silent Monday after the UAW members hit the picket line.

CTV News reached out to Martin Transportation Systems for a comment, but the company did not respond.

The UAW strike against General Motors is the largest work stopped in the U.S auto industry in nearly 12 years.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias says they support the workers south the border.

"It's about our jobs going down to Mexico," says Dias. "It's about GM exploiting their Mexican workers. Workers are frustrated and they want their pound of flesh."

Unifor Local 195 president Emile Nabbout tells CTV News he is concerned about the impact of a long UAW strike on up to four manufacturers in Windsor-Essex.

Unifor is organizing a trip to Michigan on Wednesday in a show of solidarity with UAW members.