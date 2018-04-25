

CTV Windsor





The Town of Lakeshore is waiving Building Permit Fees to encourage Hotel Development.

Officials say one of Lakeshore Council’s key strategic priorities is to bring hotel development to the town.

Businesses, residents and sporting organizations have all indicated that a hotel is needed in the municipality. Market research has also confirmed that the need is now.

Town officials say as the largest and fastest growing town in Essex County and with the extremely popular Atlas Tube Centre, visitors and guests to the Lakeshore are looking for accommodation options close by.

By waiving of building fees, Lakeshore council is hoping the need for a hotel in the community can be quickly filled.

Development inquiries can be directed to the town’s Development Services Division at 519-728-2700.