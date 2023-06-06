Lakeshore OPP identify man after alleged beach incidents

Essex County OPP have identified a man thanks to the public's help after alleged incidents involving young females at the beach in Belle River.

On Sunday June 4, Lakeshore OPP responded to reports of two incidents that police believe may be related involving young females.

As a result of the investigation, officers are looking to identify a man who allegedly approached young females at West Beach, located on West River Street, Belle River.

Police say the second incident involved a man with the same description as at the beach, however this time he was in a black sedan.

The man is described as dark hair, full beard, and tattoos on his left arm, left leg and back. Police released photos of the individual.

Police received information from the public on Wednesday to assist with identifying the man.

Police did not say whether any charges were laid in connection to the incidents.

If you can identify this person, contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.