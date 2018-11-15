

CTV Windsor





A 20-year-old Lakeshore man has been sentenced for arson.

Robert Teichroeb was handed a suspended sentence as well as 18 months probation and 50 hours of community service on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to arson.

Teichroeb admitted to breaking into a farmhouse on Myers Road with three "so-called friends” on May 22.

The young man told the court he “helped spread the gasoline" on the first floor and he "did nothing to prevent the fire.”

The home, built in 1910, was completely destroyed.

The owner, Joseph Dunn, 76, told the court in his victim impact statement that he "lost faith in humanity" because of the arson.

The home was always in his family but was vacant at the time because it was too expensive to renovate.

Dunn told the court it cost him more than $5,000 to have the rubble destroyed and the debris removed.

Before he was sentenced Thursday, Teichroeb said to Justice Renée Pomerance "I'm sorry for what has occurred. I wish it had never happened to begin with."

In her ruling, Pomerance stated "this house consisted of much more than bricks and mortar.”

She also told Teichroeb his suspended sentence and probation is an "opportunity to reflect carefully on what he did and the consequences" of his actions.

Teichroeb must also repay Dunn $5,000 in restitution.

Dunn tells CTV News he accepts the sentence.

"I didn't want them to go to jail,” says Dunn.

Richard Campeau, 20, previously pleaded guilty and received a similar sentence.

Charges against two other suspects, Alyssa Bonneau and Avery Perkins, have been dropped.