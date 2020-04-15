WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say one person was hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Leamington.

The collision took place at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of County Road 31 and County Road 18.

Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection, sending one driver to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed during the investigation, but has since reopened.