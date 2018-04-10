Windsor teen busted going 90 km/hr over speed limit: OPP
The OPP sign is shown outside a detachment on Wednesday, March 6, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 9:27AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 10, 2018 9:35AM EDT
Essex County OPP say a Windsor teen has been charged with racing after going over 90 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.
Officers stopped a vehicle while conducting speed enforcement on Highway 3 in Tecumseh on Saturday at about 6:30 p.m.
Police say the vehicle was travelling more than 90 km/hr over the posted 100 km/hr speed limit.
Justin Desjardins, 18, of Windsor, will appear in a Windsor court on May 14, charged with the offence of racing a motor vehicle.
His driver's licence has been suspended and vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.