Essex County OPP say a Windsor teen has been charged with racing after going over 90 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

Officers stopped a vehicle while conducting speed enforcement on Highway 3 in Tecumseh on Saturday at about 6:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was travelling more than 90 km/hr over the posted 100 km/hr speed limit.

Justin Desjardins, 18, of Windsor, will appear in a Windsor court on May 14, charged with the offence of racing a motor vehicle.

His driver's licence has been suspended and vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.