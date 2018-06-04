

CTV Windsor





A Lakeshore company is celebrating the grand opening of their new $5.7-million facility dedicated to the design, development, and build of innovative industrial automation solutions.

Reko Automation, a division of Reko International Group Inc., will now operate out of their newly constructed 48,600 sq.ft. facility in Lakeshore.

With three 150-foot long bays, 19-foot ceilings, and up to 30 metric tonne crane capacity, Reko Automation now has the infrastructure in place to deliver large scale, turn-key automation projects and Industry 4.0 solutions.

"This is a key turning point for Reko as we expand our capabilities for existing customers as well as new customers in additional markets," says Diane Reko, CEO of Reko International. "We have a growth strategy for Reko that includes both new technology innovation as well as customer and industry diversification, and this facility enables us to take that strategy to the next level."

Reko operates two other facilities in Lakeshore, one dedicated to precision machining and metal fabrication, and the other providing tool and mold solutions.

Officials say the new facility represents a $5.7-million investment and will bring total employment levels for all facilities to over 250.