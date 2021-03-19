WINDSOR, ONT. -- The annual "Sunshine List" is out, showing public sector employees who earned an annual salary of at least $100,000 in 2020.

The CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital topped the list for Windsor-Essex, David Musyj earned $447,732.83.

Public sector salaries of $100,000 and more are published in accordance with the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act (PSSDA).

Here are some other notable names: