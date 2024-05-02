OPP seek four suspects in Tecumseh armed robbery

Ontario Provincial Police are working to track down four suspects tied to an armed robbery at a Tecumseh business last week.

On Thursday, OPP released images of three vehicles tied to the robbery at a business on County Road 42 on April 26.

OPP report a silver, four-door sedan rammed the garage bay door at the business around 3:30 a.m. this past Friday in an attempt to get inside; however, the attempt failed. About an hour later, around 4:40 a.m., police say a white pickup truck drove up and succeeded in smashing through the garage door.

That’s when two people got out and started loading the truck with tankless hot water heaters. OPP report one of the suspects threatened an employee with a knife during the robbery.

That pickup truck was reported stolen in Essex, according to police.

A third suspect then rolled up — a black sedan with silver rims.

OPP report the car drove off along with the white pickup, headed westbound on County Road 42.

In all, investigators report up to $8,000 worth of property was stolen.

Police are looking for two Caucasian men, between 25 and 35 years old as well as a Caucasian woman. OPP add a fourth unknown suspect, in the black sedan, is also being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.