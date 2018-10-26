Kitchen fire causes $150K in damage
Crews were called out to 438 Tuscarora St. on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 4:53PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 26, 2018 6:12PM EDT
A fire in the central part of Windsor is listed as accidental.
Officials say cooking was the cause with damage estimated at $150,000.
Crews were called out to 438 Tuscarora Street around 2 p.m. Friday.
The commercial building had a residence on the second floor.
There were no injuries.