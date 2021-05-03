WINDSOR, ONT. -- Investigators with the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate an attempt murder.

On Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 1000-block of Bruce Avenue.

When officers arrived they located two people outside that appeared to be suffering from burn injuries.

Both injured persons were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Through the investigation, officers determined the pair are known to each other and got into an argument. During the argument a fire was ignited by one of them and both individuals were severely burned.

The suspect was arrested for attempt murder.

Due to the nature of the investigation and to protect the identity of the victim, no names or further information will be released at this time.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact police.