RetroFest weekend in Chatham has changed dates.

As CTV Windsor first reported this week, the annual event for car lovers will take place June 21 and 22 to coincide with RM Sotheby’s 40th anniversary.

In previous years, the Classic Car Capital of Canada would see hundreds of classic cars roll into town during the last weekend of May. This year's event is expected to be massive.

Rob Myers of RM Sotheby’s, the world’s largest auction house for investment quality vehicles, says the festival will be larger this year and some of the rare vehicles may never be in Chatham again.

“Lots of cars and some celebrities and some unusual pieces that I've collected and friends have collected over the years,” says Myers, the founder, chairman and CEO of RM Sotheby’s.

The annual kickoff RetroFest cruise will be coupled with a special RM 40th anniversary parade.

“There’s going to be elephants,” says Myers. “Literally full size mechanical elephants walking down the street with saddles that kids can ride on.”

The Sam Roberts Band will perform in the Maple City following the Friday night cruise parade.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff is excited about the buzz RetroFest will create, considering the Festival of Nations is set to return almost immediately after.

“This is going to create 10 days of excitement down in the core of Chatham so we're super excited about it,” says Canniff. “We see no issues with it other than people are going to have lots of fun for 10 days as opposed to five or six days."

All proceeds from the weekend events will go the Children's Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent, Chatham-Kent Hospice, and the Foundation of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.