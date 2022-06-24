June 27th Miracle returns with a new 'shop and drop' model for 2022
The aptly-named June 27th Miracle has to date provided more than three-million pounds of food for Windsor-Essex food banks, but unlike previous years, the organizing committee is shifting away from front-porch pick-ups this year towards a shop and drop model.
“We really wanted to put the onus on the community to keep this day alive,” said Matt Hernandez, a member of the June 27th Miracle organizing committee. “This year, we’re basically going from pantry to pantry. Right from your house right to the local food bank or organization.”
As society returns to normal and fewer volunteers available as more people back at work, the organizing committee is shifting to the ‘shop and drop’ model.
There are 12 official drop off points across Windsor-Essex where donors can bring the food on Monday, June 27. From there, the food will be quickly sorted and go right to food bank shelves, without delay.
“That’s the focus as well, getting it to the people who need it most, as quickly as possible,” said Hernandez, noting with this method of collecting food, weighing everything will be impossible.
But organizers also want to leverage the success of the past two years to ensure food is getting to food banks at a time of year when the shelves tend to run bare from a lack of donations.
“We didn’t want the feeling that was created for the June 27th miracle to dissipate and fall away,” he said.
With inflation at the highest point since the early 1980s, the need has never been greater.
“The need of food assistance is increasing daily,” said Lynda Davidson, the food bank coordinator at the Unemployed Help Centre (UHC) in Windsor. “It goes along with the increase of food costs, housing costs, so naturally we’re seeing an influx of new people coming through.”
According to data from the Unemployed Help Centre 12,213 customers accessed the food bank in May of 2021.
This past May, that number shot up to 15,167 people in need of help.
“We’re seeing around 200 households a day. So when you see 200 houses, that’s 200 cartons of eggs, that’s 200 cartons of milk, 200 pieces of meat,” said Davidson. “It’s insane. It’s insane how much food is going out our doors.”
Youth make up less than 20 per cent of the region’s population, but according to the UHC, they account for one-third of customers.
She asks if you plan to donate, consider kid-friendly foods and healthy snacks like peanut butter, fruit cups and granola bars.
While two million pounds may not be feasible like it was in 2020 when the Miracle was able to store the food on flats in an arena at the WFCU Centre, organizers hope the spirit of ‘donation day’ lives on.
“It doesn’t take you emptying out your fridge. Something is better than nothing,” said Hernandez.
“And when everybody Windsor-Essex comes together, that becomes a lot.”
Where can you donate?
South Windsor
UHC – Roundhouse Centre 3009 Howard Ave, Unit 7 Windsor, ON N8X 3Y9 P: 519-944-4900 Open: 9 a.m – 6 p.m
West End
Adie Knox 1551 Wyandotte St W. Windsor, ON N9B 1H6 Open: 11 a.m – 6 p.m
Downtown
Downtown Windsor Mission 875 Ouellette Ave. Windsor, ON N9A 4J6 P: 519-973-5573 OPEN: 10:00am to 3:00pm
Salvation Army Windsor 355 Church St. Windsor, ON, N9A 7G9 P: 519-253-7473 OPEN: 9:00am – 4:00pm
Windsor Family Homes & Community Partnerships and The Kids First Food Bank 900 Howard Avenue Windsor, ON, N9A 1S5 P: 519-258-4501 OPEN: 9:30am – 3:30pm
Central Windsor
Drouillard Place 1102 Drouillard Windsor, ON, N8Y 2R1 P: 519-253-1073 OPEN: 8:30am – 4:00pm curbside drop off
Parkwood Gospel Church 3005 Temple Drive Windsor, ON, N8W 5E5 P: 519-948-7055 OPEN: 9:00am – 4:30pm
East Windsor
Adventist Community Services 5350 Haig Street Windsor, ON N8T 1K8 P: 519-945-2388 OPEN: 4:00pm – 7:00pm
UHC – Hub of Opportunities 6955 Cantelon Drive, Windsor ON N8T 3J9 P: 519-944-4900 OPEN: 9am – 6pm
Essex County Food Banks
Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission 298 Victoria St. South Amherstburg, ON, N9V 2K5 P: 519-736-9140 OPEN: 9:00am – 4:00pm
Community Support Centre of Essex County Community Food Pantry 962 Old Tecumseh Rd Puce, ON N0R 1A0 P: 519-728-1435 ext. 207 OPEN: 9:00am – 4:00pm Drop off location will be outlined onsite
Essex Area Food Bank – Essex United Church 53 Talbot Street, South Essex, ON, N8M 1B1 P: 519-776-4070 OPEN: 8:00am – 3:00pm Drive thru drop-off in parking lot
