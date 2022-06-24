June 27th Miracle returns with a new 'shop and drop' model for 2022

June 27th Miracle returns with a new 'shop and drop' model for 2022

Donations fill an entire ice pad at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont., on June 27, 2020. (Courtesy June 27th Miracle / Facebook) Donations fill an entire ice pad at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont., on June 27, 2020. (Courtesy June 27th Miracle / Facebook)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver