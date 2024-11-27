WINDSOR
    Fight leads to aggravated assault charge for Essex man

    A 35-year-old Essex man has been charged with aggravated assault after an altercation.

    Essex County OPP officers were called to a home in McGregor for a report of an assault on Nov. 23 at 1:21 a.m.

    As a result of the investigation, the Essex man was charged.

    The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

    The victim was treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

    Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, if you have any information that could assist in this investigation, contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

