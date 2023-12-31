Jewellery stolen from Blenheim home: Chatham-Kent police

At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call about a break and enter in the Talbot Trail area in Blenheim.

Officers said that in the early morning hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a home and stole about $2,000 worth of jewellery.

Chatham-Kent police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact them at 519-436-6600, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.