    • Jewellery stolen from Blenheim home: Chatham-Kent police

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

    At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call about a break and enter in the Talbot Trail area in Blenheim.

    Officers said that in the early morning hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a home and stole about $2,000 worth of jewellery.

    Chatham-Kent police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact them at 519-436-6600, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

