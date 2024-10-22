On local location: Two films at WIFF created, directed and produced by Windsorites
Two films that are showing at the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) were both shot across the city and in the County of Essex.
‘Vampire Zombies…from Space!’ and ‘Thundersnake’ are two of the 213 films set to be screened at WIFF, running Oct. 24 through Nov. 3.
“99 per cent filmed here. A little bit in Amherstburg,” said Michael Poirier, writer, director and co-star of ‘Thundersnake’.
“Establishing shots in Toronto. That's about it.”
“We really didn't leave this region,” said writer, director and producer of ‘Vampire Zombies…From Space!’, Michael Stasko.
“We were able to, kind of get that 1950s rural look, in our own backyard.”
Both films also feature local actors in leading roles.
“You try to see the architecture, the people, the places, the history,” said Poirier.
“And so, that's one of the reasons that I did it. I wanted it to be about Windsor.”
“There's just a continuous appetite and outpouring of support from the region, from the community as far as giving us access to locations,” said Stasko.
Both filmmakers also said its cheaper to produce a film in Windsor versus other larger cities, which is important when they are running on shoestring budgets.
“In Hollywood standards, this is zero budget. It's not micro-budget, it's zero!” said Poirier, who is a videographer for St. Clair College.
Stasko is in the film communications department at the University of Windsor.
“I want to slowly build-up the idea that -- potentially students -- can get work done here as well and not necessarily have to always move away to a bigger city,” said Stasko.
Both share a passion for filmmaking, as evidenced by how long it took to get their films from concept to upcoming screening.
For instance, the vampire movie started as an idea in 2019, was set for production in 2020, only to be sidelined by the pandemic.
“It was a blessing in disguise,” said Stasko. “It gave us another couple of years to work on the script and really hone it.”
Poirier has been working on ‘Thundersnake’ since 2018.
“Six years ago, I was writing it. Three years ago, we shot it (and) it took me two years to edit it,” said Poirier.
Now with their WIFF screenings just days away, both said they’re excited to show their friends and families what all the hard work was for.
“It really is a labour of love by people in this community,” said Poirier.
“And that builds up everyone's spirits for an appetite for filmmaking in Windsor,” said Stasko.
‘Thundersnake’ will debut on opening night, Oct. 24.
‘Vampire Zombies…From Space!” will be screened on Oct. 26 and on Hallowe’en Night.
