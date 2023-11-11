Jailhouse video enrages victim’s family, the Bacon Man’s final request, and an Apple AirTag locates a stolen car: Top Windsor stories this week
A family is enraged after the man accused of killing their daughter appeared to celebrate his birthday from behind bars, the Bacon Man has one final request, and an AirTag is credited with locating a man’s stolen vehicle.
Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
'It’s very unnerving': Windsor carjacker allegedly used noxious substance on drivers
Homeowner Janice Slater and her husband helped a man after he says he was robbed of his car in the 2500 block of Lincoln Road in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) A string of carjackings and attempted vehicle robberies has a south Walkerville resident on edge after one took place on her driveway.
“It's very unnerving, it's usually safe in our neighborhood,” says Janice Slater.
She woke up to commotion when a newspaper delivery man came to her door around 6 a.m. after a carjacking on her driveway in the 2500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
“We brought him into the house,” says Slater. “He told us that the assailant had dragged him out of the car and threw him on our grass and the sprayed his face with pepper spray.”
Windsor man uses Apple AirTag to track down stolen car
Saamer Mansoor says an Apple AirTag helped track his stolen vehicle in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)Saamer Mansoor had a more eventful Sunday morning than most.
He woke up around 6 a.m. to discover his car had been stolen out of his brother’s driveway and by lunchtime he had it back. He said he has a relatively inexpensive piece of technology to thank.
“It was pretty insane,” Mansoor said.
Mansoor said he decided to put an Apple AirTag in the car about six months ago, after hearing stories of how the small tracking device helped some in Toronto recover their stolen vehicle.
The Bacon Man's last request
Ernie ‘the Bacon Man’ Lamont in hospice care in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)The next municipal election is not until October 2026 but that isn't stopping Ernie 'the Bacon Man' Lamont from making a campaign pitch.
"I'm the guy that's willing to go the nine yards," said Lamont to CTV New while sitting in his bed at Hospice Windsor.
The long-time entrepreneur is recognized for his active presence in local politics. He ran for Windsor’s top job five times.
'It is a slap in the face': jailhouse video enrages family of slain woman from Essex
Lisa Mulcaster (left) and Shellie Pannunzio (right) continue to mourn the loss of their daughter Juliana, killed in January 2021. Pictured in Essex, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)The family of Juliana Pannunzio has discovered a social media post — filmed inside a cell — they say is the man accused of killing their daughter.
“He's in jail, living his best life. Celebrating his birthday. Listening to music. Got a cellphone. Smoking a joint. It's a spit in our face. It’s so unbelievable,” says Lisa Mulcaster, Pannunzio’s biological mother.
“He was enjoying his moment. His day. His birthday. It's insulting,” Shellie Pannunzio, Juliana’s “bonus mom” tells CTV News.
The video, which CTV News has been unable to independently verify, allegedly shows Christopher Lucas in his cell smoking what appears to be marijuana, with another inmate in the background.
Windsor police seek alleged porch pirate
Windsor police are looking for this suspect for allegedly stealing a package from a front porch in the 3900 block of Casgrain Drive in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Police Service)Windsor police are looking for the public’s help identifying an alleged porch pirate caught on surveillance taking a package.
On Thursday, Nov. 2 around 4p.m., surveillance video captured the man pulling up to a home in the 3900 block of Casgrain Drive in a blue truck.
Police describe the suspect as a white man with a medium build, a beard, moustache and tattoos on both forearms.
