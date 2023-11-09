WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police seek alleged porch pirate

    Windsor police are looking for this suspect for allegedly stealing a package from a front porch in the 3900 block of Casgrain Drive in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Police Service) Windsor police are looking for this suspect for allegedly stealing a package from a front porch in the 3900 block of Casgrain Drive in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

    Windsor police are looking for the public’s help identifying an alleged porch pirate caught on surveillance taking a package.

    On Thursday, Nov. 2 around 4p.m., surveillance video captured the man pulling up to a home in the 3900 block of Casgrain Drive in a blue truck.

    Police describe the suspect as a white man with a medium build, a beard, moustache and tattoos on both forearms.

    At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue sweater, blue vest, blue jeans and a black baseball hat.

    Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com 

