Windsor police seek alleged porch pirate

Windsor police are looking for the public’s help identifying an alleged porch pirate caught on surveillance taking a package.

On Thursday, Nov. 2 around 4p.m., surveillance video captured the man pulling up to a home in the 3900 block of Casgrain Drive in a blue truck.

Case #: 23-306451

Suspect wanted for porch pirate theft

On November 2, 2023, at approx 4 p.m., video surveillance captured this blue truck pull into the driveway at a residence in the 3900 block of Casgrain Dr.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with a medium build, a beard, moustache and tattoos on both forearms.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue sweater, blue vest, blue jeans and a black baseball hat.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com