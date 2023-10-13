'It shouldn’t be happening to an 89-year-old man': Harrow homeowner says insurance and restoration company is taking advantage

Antonio Vieira, 89, slowly walks around his basement where 18 inches of his walls remain bare after a storm flooded his Harrow home in August.

Vieira requesting his son, George, speak with CTV Windsor, in hopes of helping others who may feel they are being taken advantage of.

"They came. Cut out drywall 18 inches up. They lifted the linoleum floor,” said George. Basement flooding in Harrow, Ont. (Source: Antonio Vieira)

George says Intact Financial Corporation confirmed his dad had $20,000 in coverage but claims there was ongoing confusion regarding finances between him, Intact Insurance and the restoration company, On Side.

George says he was told it would cost between $5,000 - $5,800 for a new furnace and hot water tank but claims, a few weeks later, he was informed it was $9,000.

He raised his concerns to company representatives who offered to provide some financial relief.

"I was told the deductible went down to $800,” said George. “I get an email from On Side dated October 7th saying pay your bill. You owe us $2000 in deductible.”

Confusion persisted when an overall update on his $20,000 budget.

"On Side tells me that we're at $18,900 on like a Friday,” George explained. ”On Monday, the adjuster says to me we're at $23,491. I said, how's that possible? Because, three days ago, we were at $18,900."

He then requested, on his father’s behalf, a full report of his file including an itemized list of work and the cost associated with it. Basement flooding in Harrow, Ont. (Source: Antonio Vieira)

“Send me the OCC report because we have a right to see that,” he demanded. “I've asked three times now, through email for that report. Still don't have it.”

"I they understand that everybody has to make a profit,” he explains to CTV News. “On Side has to pay their employees, has to pay for their vehicles and pay for their equipment. I understand.”

In October of 2019, Intact Financial Corporation announced its acquisition of On Side restoration.

The day CTV Windsor reached out to both companies for comment, George received a call from the Regional Property Manager of Ontario from Intact who offered to pick up and dispose all moldy material, free of charge, and promised a thorough look into his file.

"Right now On Side just called me and said that they want to come by in about 20 minutes."

They are “collaborating with the customer to come to a resolution and help them get back on track as quickly as possible,” said both companies in a written statement. “Due to privacy, we are unable to share specifics on customer files without written permission from the customer.”

Shortly afterwards written permission was provided by the Vieira family.

In an email sent to CTV News, both companies said they “…do have anyone available for an interview. Note that Intact is continuing to work with Mr. Vieira to come to a resolution.”

"There's hundreds of people out there in this community in southern Ontario,” George adds. “Amherstburg, Colchester, Harrow, Kingsville. All going through the same thing with various insurance companies.”

George and Antonio’s had one message to all insurance and restoration companies.

“Try to be transparent. It should not be happening to an 89-year-old man.”