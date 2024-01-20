'It’s more than just a building': Renovated Masonic Temple in Windsor celebrates over 100 years

Windsor’s historic Masonic Temple at the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Erie Street celebrated its 100th anniversary on Saturday by opening the doors to the public following renovations to the century old building.

The downtown landmark first opened its doors in 1922 but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Freemasons from properly hosting any celebrations until now.

"It's one of those places that's just a part of the character of Windsor," said committee chair and member Cameron Adamson.

"We've been very lucky to receive several grants from different government agencies and local supports to help us restore the building. You know, the work is ongoing, but we've been working hard to make our building more accessible and more energy efficient."

Adamson said, "This building plays a huge role in the community. We've taken efforts to, for example, put up Braille sign language on our elevator. We have microphones in the lodge rooms for people who are hard of hearing. We're going to be adding new security systems that also have monitoring on them. So if anybody trips or falls, or has mobility impairments, people will see that they want to help them."

With a unique and intimate ballroom atmosphere, the building houses the regional Freemasons and is available for a wide variety of uses, including a youth learning centre, meeting space, wedding venue, and more.

According to Adamson, "It's been a really special day celebrating this building and all the people over the last 102 years who've been part of this building."

Groups from Michigan and Toronto were on hand for the occasion along with Windsor City Councillor Renaldo Agostino, Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie and Windsor West MP Brain Masse.

Masse said, "It's such a privilege because there's so much beauty in the building on the outside and the inside that you see, but the beauty is really beyond the surface of that is the commitment to the community that's happened."

"Whether it's language teaching for kids and speech development, or its volunteers that go into the community on a regular basis," he explained.

Renovated Masonic Temple in Windsor celebrates over 100 years (Chris Campbell / CTV News Windsor)"The beauty of the building and the substance of what it really stands for is phenomenon itself," Masse continued. “But it really is pale compared to the effort in the volunteerism and the results that the people do here for the community on a regular basis."

"It’s more than just a building," stated Thomas Hogeboom, Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Canada in the Province of Ontario.

He said, "It’s a home of spiritual solitude and reverence and learning for many of the men that have come through this community."

"We search out men in the community that are contributors that want to build themselves, want to improve themselves and want to learn more about their community and more about the life as a as a man, and how they can contribute to their community, their family and to the world at that matter."

Adamson noted work continues on restoration efforts, adding interest from people who aren’t Masons continues to grow.

"We have to be making sure we're respecting the heritage properties of it, and that adds an extra layer of work too, but an important layer, because we need to make sure that when we restore it, we're respecting the heritage value of the building.

This is a community home and a Masonic home and so it's important that we be as welcoming to the community as we can and that means being welcoming for all abilities."