‘It's impossible’: reaction to feds plan to brake the sales of gas-powered vehicles

There are some who feel the federal government’s target for the end of gas-powered vehicles belongs in the back seat.

“The timing is far too aggressive,” said Tim Galbraith, general manager at Cavalier Tool, who is fine with the government drawing a line in the sand but feels the government’s plan to phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 is lofty.

“I don't think it was done with the intention of us meeting it. It's done to incentivize people to go a little faster.”

Here's a look at the timeline for the next 12 years — 20 per cent of all vehicle sales in Canada must be electric by 2026, 60 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035.

“100 per cent it's impossible for lots of reasons,” Flavio Volpe said on AM800’s The Shift with Patty Handysides. “Take it from me who loves the industry. I love what we're doing from a technology point of view in converting to EV's. We need to have a more holistic approach.”

Political analyst Lydia Miljan adds, “What we've seen this year is they can put a lot on the market but it's not that Canadians are actually going to purchase those vehicles.”

But EV officials like Devin Arthur has a differing point of view on the targets.

“We're on track to even exceed those targets in 2026 and then the 2030, 2035 targets will just fall in line from there,” said the director of government relations.

The government forecasts 80 per cent of people will charge up at home by 2035.

“Get on board that would be my message especially Ontario where the federal government is making multi-billion dollar investment in the EV supply chain,” said Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault.

Many believe charging infrastructure needs to be addressed, especially for those parking on the street according to Brian Kingston, president of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturing Association.

“EVs are here,” Kingston said. “You can go purchase one but what we need is the supports to actually help make that transformation.”

Galbraith adds, “I don't think anybody doubts that we have to get off the petro chemical bandwagon. This is one way of doing it. Again, the goal is a little lofty but nonetheless it's a goal that we have to try to achieve.”