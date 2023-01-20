'It's crazy': Shipping costs exceed repair bills as auto part shortage continues
As the average price of a new vehicle continues to climb with a possible recession looming, many people are choosing to get their vehicles fixed instead of replacing them.
But a backlogged global supply chain is causing a delay for some auto parts to come in and in some cases, parts are taking more than a year-and-a-half to arrive.
“Never in 42 years I've been here, I've never seen this,” said Marc Marier, owner of Marcel’s Collision. “If we can't get the part, we can't put it on your car.”
Marier said in many cases, the cost to have parts shipped exceeds the price to make the repair and forces a lengthy waiting period for the vehicle owner.
“The parts sometimes are extremely hard to get. It started with COVID, especially computer chips and stuff like that, electrical equipment,” he explained. “We have one car that the job was here 127 days waiting for one part, like the rental bill exceeded the car repair.”
Marier told CTV News Windsor there have been occasions where it’s easier to have a part shipped from Germany than it is the United States, but that comes with a price on top of a car rental fee.
“Oh yeah, like I said that one job I had 127 days rental, the rental was $10,500 and the car repair was $6,000. It's crazy.”
Marier continued, “Chips, stuff like that. That's where it's the electrical problem. That's where the delays come in, and the dealerships can't even give us an exact date. And then when that date comes in, they say, ‘Well, no, it's backordered again,’ so they're guessing again too and when it comes in the door, we'll call you.”
Other auto repair shops in Windsor, Ont. are also contending with part delays or shortages.
“They say ‘Oh, it's going to be about a month, a month or two,’ you know, but then it shows up two weeks later type thing,” said Marc Thibert, manager at Kipping Tire and Automotive.
“It all depends on the part,” Thibert explained. “There are some parts that are backordered for a while but most of the time it's because cars are kind of obsolete through the dealer or the parts are hard to find because they're older vehicles.”
Thibert said some customers are coming in for repairs after trying to take matters into their own hands.
“I've seen some people try to do it on their own and some things they can do and some things it's like, ‘Wow, you should have let us do it,’” Thibert said.
Thibert suggested with advanced technology and electric components, it’s best to let professionals make automotive repairs.
“Bring it to a garage to get it done because it's a little more advanced than back in the day because now a lot of things they have to get reprogrammed, or they have to get the engine light cleared or the code cleared out of the system before they can actually make it work,” he explained.
“The older the vehicle the harder it starts taking to get to get the parts. It's not as easy as it used to be when it was carbureted vehicles or the early stages of the fuel injection,” he added. “The sensors, computers, everything's all electronic now, and they all kind of coincide all different things. You wouldn't think that that would affect this but it does.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Judge orders government to repatriate 4 Canadian men held in Syrian camps
A judge has ordered the Liberal government to help bring home four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps. Federal Court Justice Henry Brown has directed Ottawa to request repatriation of the men as soon as reasonably possible and provide them with passports or emergency travel documents.
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
'Extreme violence' was goal in bank shooting that left 2 gunmen dead in Saanich, B.C.
Police believe that two heavily armed men were planning for a shootout with police after they entered a bank in Saanich, B.C., in June and demanded cash.
Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa
A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real -- DNA.
Police in India arrest third man in smuggling deaths of family in Canada
Police in India say a third man has been charged in the deaths of four members of a family who froze in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States.
Charges laid against Lethbridge, Alta., parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge mother and father face charges in connection with the assault and sexual assault of their six-week-old baby girl, police say.
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister
Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern.
U.K. PM Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seat belt, as seen in Instagram video
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined by police on Friday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours identify occupants of Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded
As police continue their investigation into a Kitchener, Ont. house explosion, a picture of the people who lived in the unit is emerging.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police say evidence of drug production found in Kitchener, Ont. house that exploded
Waterloo regional police say evidence “consistent with illicit drug production” has been seized from a Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded Wednesday night.
-
Neighbour runs into house to rescue child after Kitchener, Ont. explosion
Josh Barlow says he was able to get one child out of the home but when he tried to go back to help the other, smoke was too thick for him to navigate.
London
-
Suspect wanted for multiple break and enters facing new charges: London police
A man wanted in connection to an alleged string of break and enters near Western University is now facing additional charges, as London police once again renew their call to the public for help in locating the missing suspect.
-
Pedestrian struck in west London
Serious injuries are reported after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in west London on Friday. Around 6:20 a.m., police, fire and paramedics responded to the area of Grand View Avenue and Commissioners Road West.
-
Overfishing in Lake Huron leads to 25 years of licence suspensions and $135K in fines
A fishing company and two of its boat captains are facing hefty fines and lengthy licence suspensions after conservation officers deemed them to be overfishing lake trout in Lake Huron.
Barrie
-
Barrie family's $90,000 truck stolen in early morning heist
On average, one vehicle theft has occurred every day in Barrie since the start of this year, with more than half of those being Rams.
-
Police investigate death of 37-year-old woman whose body was found on Highway 400
Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female.
-
'Armed and dangerous' duo on the loose: Rama police
Police are on the hunt for two suspects considered "armed and dangerous" and say there is a concern for public safety.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
-
Shoresy brings millions to Sudbury-area economy, Season 2 in the works
Shoresy, the spinoff from the popular TV series Letterkenny, is getting a second season.
-
Moose time out: Aggressive calf sent to wildlife rehab centre
A Sudbury-area provincial park fully reopened Friday following the transfer of a young male moose that had become aggressive.
Ottawa
-
'Swapping the fobs' thieves steal vehicle from Rockland, Ont. lot
G & M Auto Sales and Service in Rockland, Ont. says thieves swapped the original key fob with a fake to help steal a Dodge Charger this week.
-
Some federal government IT workers exempt from return-to-office plan
As federal public servants begin returning to the office for at least two days a week, the government is granting exemptions to certain employees.
-
Car submerged in water near Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a vehicle left the roadway and entered the water west of Kingston, Ont.
Toronto
-
7 of 8 teen suspects charged in alleged Toronto 'swarming' attack appear in court
Bail hearings for seven of the teen girls charged in connection with the alleged “swarming” death of a Toronto man are set to begin next week.
-
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
-
Toronto police arrest man who allegedly tried to push someone onto subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station
A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to push one person onto the tracks of a downtown Toronto subway station on Friday.
Montreal
-
Second allegation of sexual misconduct surfaces against prominent Quebec cardinal
The Roman Catholic archdiocese of Quebec City has confirmed that it received a second complaint involving allegations of sexual misconduct by Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the former archbishop in the Quebec capital.
-
Don't tell mom: Quebec girl, 6, secretly racks up $2,100 Amazon bill
A Montreal-area mother says she was shocked to learn her clever six-year-old daughter was able to buy more than $2,100 worth of purchases on her Amazon account right under her nose.
-
Former Montreal hockey coach sentenced 1 year for secretly filming minors in bathroom
A former lawyer and ex-hockey coach who filmed minors with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his Quebec cottage was sentenced Thursday to one year behind bars.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia roads slick, most schools closed as snow falls across the province
Parts of Nova Scotia saw their first significant snowfall of the season, making for greasy roads and forcing most schools in the province to close for the day.
-
New Brunswickers now need to dial 10 digits to make local calls
People in New Brunswick now need to dial 10 digits -- the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number -- to make local phone calls.
-
'It will not work': N.B. second language expert weighs in on government's new French plan
Following Thursday night’s public consultation meeting in Moncton, N.B., regarding the government’s new Innovative Immersion plan, a New Brunswick expert is weighing in.
Winnipeg
-
Two charged after child and father assaulted on bus: Winnipeg police
Two people have been charged after they allegedly assaulted a father and his 10-year-old son on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday night.
-
Police in India arrest third man in smuggling deaths of family in Canada
Police in India say a third man has been charged in the deaths of four members of a family who froze in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States.
-
Suburban developments could impact Winnipeg's downtown, experts say
On the heels of new development plans being shared for the first time for C.F. Polo Park, another development near a mall is set to be discussed next week.
Calgary
-
Charges laid against Lethbridge, Alta., parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge mother and father face charges in connection with the assault and sexual assault of their six-week-old baby girl, police say.
-
1 dead, 3 injured after semi hits parked vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary
One man is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a semi crashed into two semis parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary early Friday morning.
-
Having EMS, fire and police in same room could help response: Former Calgary chief
A former chief of emergency medical services in Calgary says having medical dispatchers back in the same room as police and fire call-takers could help to improve ambulance response times.
Edmonton
-
'Barely hanging on': Union says RCMP emergency dispatchers facing retention and recruiting crisis
The union representing RCMP emergency communications specialists says a lack of staff and retention issues are crunching 911 dispatchers to their breaking point.
-
17-year-old boy charged with dangerous driving in fatal Calgary Trail crash
A 17-year-old boy now faces two counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection to a fatal crash on Calgary Trail last spring.
-
Vertigo sufferers reporting huge improvement thanks to fully rotational TRV chair in Edmonton
The TRV chair has 360 degrees of movement around both the vertical and horizontal axes, as well as an adjustable counterweight to balance the chair and patient.
Vancouver
-
Police say no third person involved in Saanich bank shootout last summer
Police say despite previous speculation, a lengthy investigation confirms there was no third person involved in a terrifying shootout outside a Saanich bank last summer.
-
BCCDC now publishing COVID-19 wastewater data from Vancouver Island, B.C. Interior
Long-promised data on COVID-19 concentrations in wastewater outside the Lower Mainland was published on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website for the first time Friday.
-
Nearly 100 tents removed from East Hastings since summer order, city staff say 83 remain
In the six months since Vancouver’s fire chief ordered for tents to be cleared from East Hastings Street, city staff say dozens remain.