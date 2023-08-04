It’s corn! Thamesville corn maze recognizes Ronald McDonald House
The Thamesville Corn Maize in Chatham-Kent is recognizing Ronald McDonald House Charities for its 23rd season.
In a post to social media this week, iMaze officials shared this year’s design, noting that for nearly 40 years, RMHC have played a vital role in helping keep families together while their sick child is treated at a nearby hospital.
RMHC have locations in Windsor and London.
Previous deigns included nods to International Space Station Commander Chris Hadfield, Terry Fox and the Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent.
The iMaze Thamesville Corn Maze opens Saturday, Sept. 2.
Canada's unemployment rate rose again last month, as the economy struggles to create enough jobs to match the pace of population growth.
B.C. wildfires: Some residents refuse to evacuate lakefront community only accessible by boat
Boats are the only means of escaping a small lakefront community in B.C.'s Shuswap that's being threatened by the raging East Adams Lake wildfire – but a handful of residents are testing their luck and staying home, despite an evacuation order issued late Wednesday.
Key takeaways from Trump's arraignment in the special counsel's election subversion case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a Washington, DC, federal courthouseto federal criminal charges stemming from his plots to overturn the 2020 election, in a 27-minute proceeding where the first flashes of the defence’s tactics emerged.
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
Movie reviews: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' takes a decades-old franchise and makes it feel contemporary
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,' 'Meg 2: The Trench,' 'Shortcomings,' 'A Compassionate Spy'
Ontario First Nation chief calls for more support amid opioid emergency
One First Nation community in Ontario has officially declared a state of emergency due to an opioid crisis.
Edmonton Elks fan says wearing paper bag led to his ejection from stadium
Longtime Edmonton Elks fan Cameron Jones wants to know why he was kicked out of Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday. Jones said he was holding a paper bag in his hands when he was ordered to leave by police.
'Such a sweet boy': 3-year-old killed by falling tree in B.C. remembered
A three-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree on a camping trip in B.C. is being remembered as sweet, curious and considerate.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener neurologist charged with 50 counts of sexual assault testifies about breast, pelvic exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients testified about his process and reasoning for conducting breast, pelvic and rectal exams on Thursday morning.
-
Montour celebrates Stanley Cup final appearance in Six Nations
Six Nations celebrated NHL hometown hero Brandon Montour Thursday evening.
-
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church transforms into affordable housing in Kitchener
It’s a unique project in an unlikely space – an empty church in Kitchener is being transformed into affordable housing.
London
-
OPP investigating double fatal crash
Oxford OPP, EMS and Norwich fire responded to the single-vehicle crash on Cornell Road north east of Tillsonburg.
-
The number of unemployed people in London increased last month
Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities.
-
4 people sent to hospital following multi-vehicle crash
According to police, two transport trucks, an SUV and a sedan were all involved in the incident.
Barrie
-
Kempenfest celebrates 51 years on Barrie's waterfront
Sprawled across more than two kilometres of Barrie's waterfront, the annual event features more than 350 artisans and craft vendors, a midway, and two stages of live music.
-
Find out where the thunderstorms knocked out the power in our region
A storm raced through Ontario Thursday evening, bringing wind, rain, thunderstorms and flooding.
-
Police lay charges against Huntsville resident during sexual exploitation investigation
A Huntsville man faces a slew of child exploitation charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Kirkland Lake deaths ruled a homicide, victims identified
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday along with their identities.
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
-
Sudbury police charge 2, seize $271K in narcotics at Flour Mill home
A Sudbury woman and southern Ont. man have been charged and released from custody following a drug raid at a Flour Mill home that revealed $271,000 in narcotics, police say.
Ottawa
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Chance of showers and thunderstorms to end work week, as tornado clean-up continues in south end
Chance of showers and thunderstorms to end work week, as tornado clean-up continues in south end
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 4-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this holiday weekend.
Toronto
-
Toronto officer who failed to properly investigate woman's call for help days before her murder to keep job
A Toronto police officer who pleaded guilty to neglect of duty for failing to properly investigate a woman's complaint about threats made by her ex-boyfriend before her murder will remain on the job.
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
Driver of stolen truck sought in Brampton crash that wounded 6 people, including 2 children: police
Police say they are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who fled the scene of a Brampton crash that left six people injured, including two children who were rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Montreal
-
After serious collision in Italy, woman stuck on surgery wait list in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
New Montreal summer camp helps Ukrainian refugee children integrate in Quebec
A free, new summer camp is aiming to help Ukrainian refugee children and their families settle in Montreal.
-
Montreal home sales on pace with last July, above historical average
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says July's Montreal home sales were little changed from a year ago but remained above the historical average for this time of year.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Price of gas, diesel increases in N.S., N.B., no change in P.E.I.
The price of gas and diesel increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while prices at the pumps in Prince Edward Island did not change.
-
Elderly pedestrian dies, teen driver arrested for leaving scene of fatal collision: N.B. RCMP
An elderly pedestrian has died following a crash in New Brunswick and an 18-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene.
Winnipeg
-
Man found dead following house fire: WPS
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a man was found dead following a house fire on Thursday night in the Tyndall Park neighbourhood.
-
Winnipeg man arrested for theft, causing disturbance on Via Rail train
A Winnipeg man is facing theft and mischief charges after allegedly causing a disturbance on a Via Rail train ride.
-
'Lost our biggest customer': Manitoba alcohol makers struggle as Liquor Mart labour dispute drags on
The ongoing labour dispute between Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and union workers took a new direction Thursday as hundreds of MGEU members rallied at the steps of the Manitoba Legislature, demanding wage increases as part of a new contract.
Calgary
-
Victim of Calgary shooting arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Calgary police are investigating a shooting that happened in the community of Southview on Friday.
-
-
Kananaskis trail closed due to injured grizzly bear
A trail in Kananaskis Country has been temporarily closed due to the proximity of an injured grizzly bear.
Edmonton
-
-
-
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police investigate serious assault in Granville Entertainment District
A serious assault in downtown Vancouver is under investigation, police confirmed Friday.
-
Researcher warns against federal intervention in B.C. port dispute
A labour researcher says he hopes the federal government doesn't rush to intervene in British Columbia's port dispute, even if union members reject a tentative deal with employers today.
-
Blocked exits, combustible waste, exposed wires: Allegations of fire safety violations by Vancouver building owners detailed
Months before flames ripped through an apartment building in Mount Pleasant, fire inspectors were sounding the alarm on the safety of the building.