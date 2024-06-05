'It’s a violent, unpredictable struggle': Defence seeks acquittal in Windsor Ont. murder trial

The defence is seeking an acquittal in a Windsor murder trial.

Frederick Leon, 29, has pleaded not guilty to one charge of second-degree murder in the death of Jovan Burgher, 30.

He died in hospital after being involved in a fight with Leon and co-accused Prince Charles on May 18, 2021 at a home on McEwan Avenue.

Closing arguments started Wednesday morning with defence lawyer Morrie Luft, who took more than two hours to summarize his case to the jury.

“Remember, this isn’t a tea party. It’s a violent, unpredictable struggle to disarm an individual who has already used a firearm in an attempt to kill Mr. Leon,” Luft said.

In his own words, Leon admitted on the stand that he was involved in a fight with Burgher, but only in self-defence.

The jury learned the Brampton man was illegally in Windsor at the time of the incident, awaiting trial for drug trafficking.

Leon told the jury as soon as he entered the kitchen of the McEwan Avenue home, Burgher pointed a gun at his face and fired. The shot missed but Leon told the jury his ears were ringing.

Luft wants the jury to consider Leon’s actions were one of self-defence as he tried to “wrestle” the gun out of Burgher’s hands in a fight that ultimately ended outside.

“You should have doubt as to whether Mr. Leon caused Mr. Burgher’s death,” he said.

The defence position is that Leon was “not a significant contributing cause” of Burgher’s death.

Co-accused more culpable

Co-accused Prince Charles, according to the defence, arrived at the home to see his cousin (Leon) struggling for a gun so he ran to help.

“He (Charles) knocks Mr. Burgher to the ground, disarming him of the firearm,” Luft said. “Mr. Burgher is on the ground. Mr. Charles then strikes Mr. Burgher at least four times, causing the blood staining on the window.”

Luft says both men leave the scene at this point, while Burgher struggles to get back into the house and ultimately falls in the backyard.

Luft reminded the jury Burgher suffered “hemorrhagic shock” because of a serious head injury. He died five days later in hospital of “multi organ failure”, according to forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Shkrum.

The defence further argues if Leon was actively involved in assaulting Burgher, he would have had more blood on his body, which would have transferred to the car he used to drive away.

A forensic search of that vehicle only discovered two small blood droplets.

The Crown argued at trial, according to Luft, a lack of injuries to Burgher’s knuckles “means this was a one-sided fight”.

“It’s our submission Mr. Burgher was not using his knuckles to fight because he was using a gun,” Luft said. “If Mr. Burgher was disarmed early, as the Crown is going to suggest to you, wouldn’t we expect to see some injuries to his knuckles as he would have been using his hands to fight?”

“Unreliable” eyewitnesses

Luft spent a significant portion of his closing in dissecting the evidence of eyewitnesses, all of whom he referred to as “unreliable” for many reasons.

Not only did the eye witness accounts change over time, Luft asked the jury to consider at least three of them admitted in court they discussed the “traumatic event” they witnessed amongst themselves.

Another witness told the court he made assumptions about what happened, in the days and weeks after the incident.

“His (the witness) tendency to change his answer from question to question, a lack of effort he made to give a proper account are all signs of a gravely unreliable witness, boarding on dishonesty,” Luft said.

Finally, one witness told the jury he saw Burgher being stabbed by either Leon or Charles.

According to the autopsy, Burgher was not stabbed at all.