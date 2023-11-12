'It brings people together': Families kick off the holiday season as Santa Claus arrives in Windsor

A day after Remembrance Day, many people in Windsor, Ont. switched into holiday mode with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus at a local mall on Sunday morning.

To the delight of many, the famous couple arrived at Devonshire Mall, and the hundreds of people who were in attendance were full of Christmas spirit.

“We're handing out hats which is tradition so everybody gets a hat and we're just waiting for Santa to come down by helicopter,” said attendee Tina.

“We love it,” said one mom. “We love Christmas.”

For the kids, they said they love the holiday because it brings family together. But one child had a slightly different reason.

“I'm excited to see Santa because I like Christmas and it's my favourite holiday and I especially like making snowmans,” said one girl.

Santa arrived via helicopter shortly after 11 a.m. where the big man in red himself and Mrs. Claus greeted the kids.

“Everybody looks so wonderful. The crowd is so big here today. Oh we're so happy to see that. It warms my heart,” said Santa.

Mrs. Claus added, “I think this is one of the best years with the weather. It's beautiful. It's sunny. The kids are happy. That's what it's all about. It's all about the kids.”

The kids also knew what they wanted to ask for Christmas.

“A stuffie,” said one little girl.

Sunday also marked the launch of Sparky's Toy Drive. Firefighters and volunteers were handing out stuffed animals while receiving donations.

“We're forecasting that we're gonna be assisting approximately 3,000 children or roughly 1,200 families in the community. We're supplying toys for children ages one up through 13,” said Joshua Easby.

Toy drive organizers are looking for board games, Legos, sports balls and are also accepting cash donations at all seven fire halls.

The money allows organizers to purchase different kinds of toys that various age groups are missing,

Sparky's Toy Drive will run in the community for the next few weeks, including the Santa Claus Parade on Dec. 2 in downtown Windsor.

Santa Claus meanwhile will stay at Devonshire Mall until Dec. 24.

"From the North Pole have a fabulous holiday. Be safe and come and see us,” said Mrs. Claus.

“We wish you all the best of the season,” concluded Santa. “Merry Christmas.”