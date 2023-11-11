'We still do care': Thousands gather at cenotaph to honour Windsor’s veterans

More than 2,000 people gathered at the cenotaph in downtown Windsor on morning Saturday for a Remembrance Day service.

For the first time since 2018, a parade was held leading up to the ceremony consisting of three squadrons, three bands, and a lot of young impressionable minds.

“I think that by having us here as cadets I think it shows that we still do care. We still do very much appreciate the sacrifice they made,” said Sabrina Muscat.

Lakshmi Tharuvai added, “See it all happened in person is really wonderful and really reminds you to be very thankful.”

“We should honour the freedoms we have and the people that served for those freedoms,” said Jenna Lee.

Thousands of people gathered at the cenotaph in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2023 for Remembrance Day ceremonies. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Government officials and veterans addressed the gathering, including Honorary Col. Joseph Ouellette, who spoke about energizing a cenotaph he referred to as an empty tomb.

"We bring it to life with our memories. With our remembrance. With our histories. With our stories. We draw those spirits here safe with our memories, he said.

Doug Romaniuk brought a black and white picture of his father, who served in the military, to the ceremony.

Wreaths were presented and the song ‘God Bless You Canada’ was played lifting the spirits of veterans in attendance.

Silver Cross mother Theresa Charbonneau, whose son Andrew Grenon lost his life while on duty in Afghanistan in 2008, thanked those in uniform, military law enforcement, and first responders.

She also thanked those who wear poppies and those who couldn't attend, but still stop and remember. She also thanked those who did make their way downtown.

Ouellette feels our region honours the men and women like no other city and encourages remembrance to be more than a once a year ritual.

"We pay a debt we can never repay and we pay it in tribute from year to year, but we have to remember the other 364 days of the year,” he said.

“Forever and always, we will remember them,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens concluded.

