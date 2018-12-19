

CTV Windsor





It appears there may be some issues with the severance payments for members of the Amherstburg Police Service.

It was the topic of a special in-camera meeting for the new members of Amherstburg town council on Wednesday.

The closed-door meeting was called by administration to discuss what they call 'a personnel matter.'

Amherstburg is days away from dissolving its police service, and having the Windsor force assuming policing in the town on January 1, 2019.

Members of the police association say three employees are requesting severance from the board, including two officers and one civilian member.

An arbitrator ruled those individuals are entitled to severance of four weeks pay for each year of service.

Association president Shawn McCurdy says that amounts to $689,000 of severance payouts.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo and town administration have stated it's the town's position that Amherstburg taxpayers are not on the hook for severance payments.

Since the issues were discussed in camera, none of the information being discussed by council members is public.

Police board chair Bob Rozankovic says despite the town's insistence that two officers aren't eligible for severance, he believes the arbitrator ruled in their favour.

“It was a miscalculation on their part, an arrogance that they could control the whole process, not understanding the Police Services Act,” says Rozankovic.

After the meeting, Amherstburg CAO John Miceli would only say that 'he has received direction from the new council' on how to proceed.