CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week

In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

You can also read about each story by following the links below.

With thousands of people in attendance, the NFL Draft officially kicked off this week in Detroit. The record-breaking crowds prompted Windsor to happily welcome the spillover of football fans.

In the midst of the NFL Draft is Windsorite Theo Johnson. The Holy Names grad is poised to be selected sometime over the weekend.

If you’re looking to stay local this summer, Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island launched a visitor’s guide during the Staycation Expo at Devonshire Mall.

More trouble is brewing at the NextStar Energy battery plant, as concerns are growing over the use of foreign workers to help build the facility.

Windsor’s reputation as an automotive city is why some felt it was time to update the transport truck route study, and the city is requesting public feedback.

A quiet residential neighbourhood was shaken up this week when a pickup truck flipped over, damaging six cars.

And a Windsor-Essex jury has made its determination in the ‘faint hope’ hearing of Ali Al-Shammari. The 38 year old has been imprisoned for his role in a murder 20 years ago, and the jury decided he can apply for parole five years early.