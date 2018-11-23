

CTV Windsor





Fewer than anticipated members of the Amherstburg Police Service are taking severance packages.

Two officers and a civilian employee have agreed to call it a career to receive a package of four weeks pay for each year of service.

It was expected five officers would accept a package before Windsor takes over policing in Amherstburg in the new year.

Instead, the remaining officers will become members of the Windsor Police Service as of Jan. 1, 2019.

Amherstburg Police Association president, Const. Sean McCurdy, tells CTV News the merger is coming together.

"It's starting to move a lot quicker now, now that things are falling into place,” says McCurdy. “We're starting to get things in line for our transition in the new year.”

McCurdy says the biggest difference between the services is the Reporting Management System,which is the computer terminal in the cruiser.

"Windsor is on a different RMS system than we are so that training has to take place,” says McCurdy. “But all our use of force, all our in service training, we have already done with Windsor for a number of years so that will remain the same."

McCurdy will be one of the officers moving to the Windsor Police Service.