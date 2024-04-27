Windsorite Theo Johnson selected by New York Giants in NFL Draft

A former graduate of Holy Names High School will soon be moving to New York after being selected during the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Kicking off in Detroit from April 25-27, the NFL Draft has attracted thousands of people to the Motor City and across the border into Windsor.

Ahead of the draft, things looked promising for tight end Theo Johnson, 23, who just came off his fourth NCAA season at Penn State.

“Now, with local draft prospect Theo Johnson, a Holy Names Catholic High School graduate, we have yet another special local talent to cheer on,” Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a recent interview with CTV News Windsor.

On Saturday afternoon, Theo was drafted by the New York Giants during the fourth round where he was the 107th overall pick.

Speaking with CTV News Windsor, Theo said he would be watching the draft from home with his family and friends.

“That’s like the biggest thing for me, just celebrating this time with all the people who helped me get to where I’m at right now,” he said.

Theo was first introduced to the sport when living in Cambridge.

He and his mother and five brothers endured domestic violence at the hands of his father. Following his parents’ separation, Theo turned to football as an outlet and played for the Cambridge Wolverines.

When his mother Amy was accepted into law school at the University of Windsor, Theo continued his football journey. He went on to play at Windsor’s Holy Names High School, before eventually moving on to Penn State.

Even though his professional NFL career is just beginning, Theo said he looks forward to being able to give back to Windsor and kids in the city.

“I feel fortunate and truly blessed to have this experience,” he said.

-- With files from CTV News Windsor’s Melanie Kentner and CTV News Kitchener’s Tyler Kelaher