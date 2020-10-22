WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,780 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2672 people who have recovered.

The health unit says a previous case was removed from their case counts due to them testing negative the second time.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

3 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is community acquired

3 cases are still under investigation

The health unit says 32 cases are considered active in the region.

On Wednesday, it was the first time since March 27 that there are no new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex.

WECHU says there are still three outbreaks - one in the food and beverage industry, one in a construction workplace in Lakeshore and one at an agricultural facility in Kingsville. There are no reported outbreaks at local schools or long term care homes.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.