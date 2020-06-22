WINDSOR, ONT. -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce today if Windsor-Essex can advance to the next stage of reopening.

Windsor-Essex, Toronto and Peel are the only three areas that have not yet been allowed to move to Stage 2.

Ford is scheduled to speak about reopening at 1 p.m. Monday.

Ontario’s Stage 2 plan would allow personal care services like barber shops, hair salons and day spas to reopen with new safety protocols. Other businesses like restaurants and bars would also be allowed to open for outdoor dining.

Over the weekend, the health unit says Windsor-Essex had 34 new cases of the virus, including 21 from the agri-farm sector. There have been a total of 1,297 confirmed cases in the region and 68 deaths.

On Friday, a conversation between Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens and Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott is being described as “substantive” but, ended with no promise of new COVID-19 testing measures to help the region move to the second phase of the province’s reopening plan.

Dilkens and Elliott discussed the need to address the outbreak of COVID-19 among the migrant worker population in Essex County.

The high number of foreign workers contracting the virus while working on area farms and at greenhouses has prevented Windsor-Essex from achieving Stage 2 status as part of the government’s rollback of COVID-related lockdown measures.

Some Windsor restaurant owners plan to take action if the region isn’t allowed to advance. Twisted Apron owner Katie Robinson says those actions could include not obeying the province’s orders and protesting.

On June 8, Ford announced a regional approach to the Stage of reopening Ontario. Windsor-Essex has been excluded from advancing in the first two announcements. Chatham-Kent moved to Stage 2 on June 12.