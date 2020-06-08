WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex is excluded from Stage 2 of the provincial plan of reopening announced on Monday.

The provincial government announced a regional approach to Stage 2 of reopening Ontario.

Restrictions are being eased in certain communities where the province deems it is safe to do so, based on trends of key public health indicators such as lower rates of transmission, increased capacity in hospitals, and progress made in testing.

“They can travel, but when it comes to haircuts, I’m hanging in there,” says Ford, who added he’s not getting his hair cut until it’s considered safe in his region.

Effective Friday, June 12, at 12:01 a.m., the province will increase the limit on social gatherings from five to 10 people across the province, regardless of whether a region has moved to Stage 2.

Additionally, all places of worship in Ontario will also be permitted to open with physical distancing in place and attendance limited to no more than 30 per cent of the building capacity to ensure the safety of worshippers.

These are the businesses that can reopen in regions entering Stage 2, including hair salons.

Public health unit regions allowed to move into Stage 2 on Friday include: