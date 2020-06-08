Advertisement
Windsor-Essex excluded from Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 1:33PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 8, 2020 1:47PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex is excluded from Stage 2 of the provincial plan of reopening announced on Monday.
The provincial government announced a regional approach to Stage 2 of reopening Ontario.
Restrictions are being eased in certain communities where the province deems it is safe to do so, based on trends of key public health indicators such as lower rates of transmission, increased capacity in hospitals, and progress made in testing.
Effective Friday, June 12, at 12:01 a.m., the province will increase the limit on social gatherings from five to 10 people across the province, regardless of whether a region has moved to Stage 2.
Additionally, all places of worship in Ontario will also be permitted to open with physical distancing in place and attendance limited to no more than 30 per cent of the building capacity to ensure the safety of worshippers.
These are the businesses that can reopen in regions entering Stage 2, including hair salons.
Public health unit regions allowed to move into Stage 2 on Friday include:
- Algoma Public Health
- Brant County Health Unit
- Chatham-Kent Public Health
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit
- Grey Bruce Health Unit
- Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
- Huron Perth Public Health
- Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
- Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
- Middlesex-London Health Unit
- North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit
- Northwestern Health Unit
- Ottawa Public Health
- Peterborough Public Health
- Porcupine Health Unit
- Public Health Sudbury & Districts
- Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit
- Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
- Southwestern Public Health
- Thunder Bay District Health Unit
- Timiskaming Health Unit
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health