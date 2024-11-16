Wearing purple in November for Woman Abuse Prevention Month

November is woman abuse prevention month.

Right now, the goal is to turn the community purple – wearing the colour signifies the cause and helps to raise awareness about a critical issue.

Windsor’s Hiatus House is honouring survivors during the month. November was kicked off with a tree lighting ceremony, and wearing purple is a great way to show your support to this important cause.

On November 25, a flag raising ceremony will signify the start of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Hiatus House provides 24-hour a day crisis intervention, emergency shelter, and support services for women and their children whose have been victims of domestic abuse and who may be still threatened by a domestic partner.

So far in 2024, 52 femicides (females who have been murdered by their spouses, domestic partners, family members – because of their gender) have been reported in Ontario via media.

Donations to Hiatus House help fund vital programs for victims and their families.

Sylvie Guenther is the executive director of Hiatus House. Guenther is grateful for the generous donations from the community that assist in providing shelter and services to women and their children – the victims of physical and mental violence and abuse.

“All of our municipalities throughout Windsor-Essex have declared intimate partner violence an epidemic because we know that the issue is there and it's growing,” said Guenther.

“And, we really want to engage our community to help us make a difference. Talk about it. Decorate in purple, wear purple… so that we can begin to make a difference.”