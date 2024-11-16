WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police on the scene in Leamington

    Essex County OPP advised the public of an increased police presence in Leamington on Saturday morning.

    Police were on the scene on Robins Road between Augusta Drive and Monarch Lane.

    Police said that there was no threat to public safety, but asked the public to avoid the area.

    The scene was cleared by early in the afternoon. 

