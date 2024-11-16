WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Sudbury Wolves take home victory against the Windsor Spitfires

    Quentin Musty scored twice as the Wolves dumped the Spitfires in OHL action last night.

    Alex Pharand also had two goals while Nathan Villeneuve, Lucas Di Giantommaso, Kocha Delic, Donovan McCoy and Kieron Walton added singles for Sudbury.

    The Wolves started strong, and didn't give up their lead for the entire game. 

    The final score was a decisive 9-3 victory for the Sudbury Wolves.

    The Spits will be back in action on Sunday in Salut Ste. Marie, a 2:05 p.m.

    - with files from the Canadian Press

