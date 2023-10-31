Investigation underway after fire breaks out in Chatham-Kent high school bathroom

The cause of a fire that broke out in a bathroom at Chatham-Kent Secondary School is under investigation.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, Chatham Fire Stations #1 and #2 responded to a fire alarm at the secondary school located at 285 McNaughton Avenue East.

A subsequent call came in from the school, reporting a fire in the second-floor bathroom and the evacuation of the premises.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the fire in the bathroom and began clearing smoke from the hallways and the building, according to a release from the municipality.

The bathroom experienced "minor fire damage." The second floor of the school's main building also suffered smoke damage, officials added.

Investigators said they are working to determine the extent of the damage and cause of the fire.